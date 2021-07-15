Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 222,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,204. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

