Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells $2,479,400.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00.

PSNL opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $932.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.51. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

