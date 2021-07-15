Peter J. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $249,420.00.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

