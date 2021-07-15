Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 16,801 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44.

NYSE:PINS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

