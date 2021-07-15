Piper Sandler Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $218.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

TSCO opened at $187.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.71. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

