Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.