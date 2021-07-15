Pirate Chain Price Hits $2.50 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $2.50 or 0.00007838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $459.91 million and $2.27 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.64 or 0.00315822 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00128267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00170334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,141,294 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

