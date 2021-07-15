Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,870 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

