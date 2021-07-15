Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 11,210 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1,913.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE CRI opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.