Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,676 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cree by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,227,000.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.66. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

