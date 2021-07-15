Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 46,341 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

OSCR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

