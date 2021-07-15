Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.72 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,609 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NXPI opened at $203.55 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 137.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

