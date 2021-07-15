Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

