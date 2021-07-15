Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Petra Acquisition were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAIC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,965,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Petra Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PAIC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.