Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.42 Million in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Raven Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

