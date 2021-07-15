Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.94 Million in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 4.55% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,556,000.

MRAC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

