Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5.82 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,736,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,179,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,395,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,247,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCR opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.