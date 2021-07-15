Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $5 Million in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

