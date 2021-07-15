Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,121,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

