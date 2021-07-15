Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $3.45 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.

NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

