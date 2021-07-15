Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 19,545 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 316.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 601,732 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,123 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

