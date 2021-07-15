Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes $300,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

DVAX stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.