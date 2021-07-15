PolypuX (PUX) Trading Down 36.8% This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $39,887.76 and $46,672.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00149202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.82 or 1.00150691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00989703 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

