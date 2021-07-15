Populous 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00005258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $88.79 million and $1.89 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00855432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

