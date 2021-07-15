POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

