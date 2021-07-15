POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of POSTD Merchant Banque stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.14. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.72.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
