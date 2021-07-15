POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of POSTD Merchant Banque stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.14. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.72.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

