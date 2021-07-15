Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.57. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 886,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

