Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Gary S. Winemaster Sells 34,500 Shares

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 34,500 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $155,595.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Power Solutions International stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

