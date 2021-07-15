PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.15. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

