PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:PPL remained flat at $$28.07 during midday trading on Friday. 11,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,652. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co increased its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PPL by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

