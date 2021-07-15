PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

PQG stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

