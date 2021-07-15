PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.07% of PRA Group worth $69,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PRA Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

PRAA stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

