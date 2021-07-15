PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.17.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.27. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

