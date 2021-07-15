Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has $60.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

