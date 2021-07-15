Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,527. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.