Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Acadia Healthcare worth $616,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $60.64 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.