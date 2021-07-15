Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,516,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,256,705 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.44% of Bunge worth $833,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 66.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 921.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 65,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.3% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.