Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $896.24 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,753,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,928 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of National Instruments worth $896,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in National Instruments by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 484,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 385.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

