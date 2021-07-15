Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 347,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.42% of Costco Wholesale worth $656,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $409.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

