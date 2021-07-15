Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,935,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,162,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Select Medical worth $713,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,040 shares of company stock worth $11,291,233 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

