Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,575,570 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,301,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Envista worth $787,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NVST stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

