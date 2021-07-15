Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 1,760.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,916,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSET opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.