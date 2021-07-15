Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Solar stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,173. Principal Solar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

