Profund Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,907 shares of company stock worth $1,198,609. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

