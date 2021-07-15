Profund Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Post by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

