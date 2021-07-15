Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 194,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,278,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

