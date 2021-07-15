Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of SQM opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.