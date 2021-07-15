Profund Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

