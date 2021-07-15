Profund Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $417.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.61. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.