Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

PSEC stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.